Euro 2020: Here is a list of the best pubs in Northampton which are showing England on TV this summer

Here is a list of pubs in Northampton which are showing football's European Championship this summer, which officially kicks off on Friday night (June 11).

England begin their campaign this Sunday (June 13) at 2pm against Croatia, who they lost to in the semi-finals of the World Cup back in 2018.

The Three Lions then face Scotland at 8pm on Friday, June 18, in their second group game, which should be a battling affair.

Then, on Tuesday, June 22, a day after all lockdown rules are set to be scrapped by Boris Johnson, England face the Czech Republic at 8pm.

If England qualify from their group, which they are expected to do so, then they could go on to feature in the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, which will take place on Sunday, 11 July.

A host of pubs in Northampton have been contacted to ask them what they are doing for the Euros.

Any pub which is not on the list and would like to be can email [email protected] with information about their Euro 2020 plans.

1. Jimmy's Sports Bar in St James A Jimmy's spokesperson said: "We'll be showing every match, with bookings now being taken for all England matches (filling up very fast!). Kitchens open until 9pm and we'll be serving pitchers and bottled beer deals. We have over 18 TVs and a big screen."

2. The Sevens in Weedon Road The pub wrote on its Facebook page: " All the games will be on our screens. Sweepstakes also available."

3. The Old Bank in the town centre Will be showing all Euros games Nine screens and a large indoor projector screen in the pub Bookings can be made by visiting the website: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/northamptonshire/old-bank/euro-2021/

4. The Walter Tull in Sixfields Showing all Euros games Eight large screens throughout the pub Bookings can be made by visiting the website: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/northamptonshire/walter-tull/euro-2021/ or calling the pub on 01604 215510 Will be offering a sports bar menu and their famous Flaming Grill challenges