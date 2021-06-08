Euro 2020: Here is a list of the best pubs in Northampton which are showing England on TV this summer
Football's European Championships are set to kick off this Friday after being delayed a year due to the Covid crisis
Here is a list of pubs in Northampton which are showing football's European Championship this summer, which officially kicks off on Friday night (June 11).
England begin their campaign this Sunday (June 13) at 2pm against Croatia, who they lost to in the semi-finals of the World Cup back in 2018.
The Three Lions then face Scotland at 8pm on Friday, June 18, in their second group game, which should be a battling affair.
Then, on Tuesday, June 22, a day after all lockdown rules are set to be scrapped by Boris Johnson, England face the Czech Republic at 8pm.
If England qualify from their group, which they are expected to do so, then they could go on to feature in the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, which will take place on Sunday, 11 July.
A host of pubs in Northampton have been contacted to ask them what they are doing for the Euros.
Any pub which is not on the list and would like to be can email [email protected] with information about their Euro 2020 plans.