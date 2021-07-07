Enjoy delicious food and drink from local traders at the Oundle Food Festival this month

It is approaching that time of year again when the picturesque village of Oundle closes to traffic so that the annual Oundle Food Festival can commence!

There will be around 70 stalls in the Street Market showcasing a variety of diverse food and drink by both local and national producers. The event is free and will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 9am to 4pm at Oundle Wharf.

The yearly festival's aim is to allow visitors to explore high quality produce and encourage more people to shop local to support Northamptonshire businesses and help the environment by reducing their food miles.

The Oundle Food Festival takes place in the village centre every year.

Director of operations at Creative Oundle, Rowan Riley, said: "The Creative Oundle team are delighted to be able to deliver the annual Oundle Food Festival again this year. We welcome back many familiar, as well as some new traders, to celebrate the wonderful array of independent food and drink producers from around our region.

"Because of roadworks in town, the day itself will be a little different this year, taking place at Oundle Wharf - thanks to Nene Valley Brewery and Tap & Kitchen. As part of your visit, we highly recommend the short walk into town to visit the numerous independent businesses and eateries that Oundle has to offer."

Confirmed traders that will have stalls at the Oundle Food Festival include The Artisan Honey Company, Bad Boy Cider and BBQ, Balkan Pottery, Blueberry Hill Preserves, Brockleby's Pies, CASA Wood Fired Pizza Ovens and Crayfish Capers Ltd.

There will also be workshops, talks and cookery demonstrations to show visitors how to enjoy growing and cooking their own flavoursome food in a way that is cheap.

Parking at £5 per car is a short walk away from the festival.