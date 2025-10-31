Millions could unknowingly have cash waiting to be claimed 💸

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofgem says £240 million in unused energy credit is sitting in closed accounts

1.9 million people could be owed money, often from old or forgotten energy suppliers

Refunds are usually automatic, but outdated contact details stop many being paid

Households are urged to check old emails or online accounts to reclaim their credit

With energy costs rising, reclaiming refunds could mean hundreds back in consumers’ pockets

Millions of households could be sitting on money they don’t even know about, with £240 million in unused energy credit currently trapped in old accounts, according to Ofgem.

The energy regulator and trade body Energy UK are urging customers to check whether they’re owed a refund, particularly if they’ve moved home or switched suppliers in the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New data shows 1.9 million closed accounts still hold credit, often left behind when people move and forget to update their contact details.

While around 90% of refunds are issued automatically, suppliers can’t return money if they no longer have valid contact information.

Ofgem says £240 million in unused energy credit is sitting in closed accounts (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Tim Jarvis, Ofgem’s Director General for Retail, said: “Moving house requires a lot of life admin, and it’s understandable that some things will be missed.

“But with almost two million closed accounts currently in credit, the message is clear – if you’ve moved in the last five years, reach out to your old supplier and you could be due a refund.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy UK’s head of retail policy, Ed Rees, added: “It’s important to keep your contact details up to date so your supplier can return unclaimed funds promptly. And if you’re moving or switching, don’t cancel your direct debit until your final bill has been settled.”

Under Ofgem rules, energy suppliers must send a final bill within six weeks of an account closing and issue any refund within 10 working days. But this process often breaks down when customer details are missing or outdated.

How to check if you’re owed money

Look through old emails or letters for final bills from previous suppliers.

Log into your old online energy accounts (many remain active for years).

If you think you’re owed money, contact your former supplier directly. They can search their database for closed accounts with credit balances.

Even if your old supplier has since merged or rebranded, they’re still responsible for processing refunds.

How to claim a refund

If you think you might be owed money from a previous energy supplier, contact them directly. Call or email the supplier’s customer service team and explain that you’d like to check for credit on a closed account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll need to provide some basic details such as, your name and previous address, the date you left the property (if known), and any old account numbers or reference codes (if available).

If your supplier has merged or rebranded you can still claim your refund. The new company is legally responsible for honouring old balances.

If your direct debit was cancelled early, you might need to provide new payment details so they can send the money.

If your old supplier is unhelpful or refuses to refund credit you believe is owed, contact the Energy Ombudsman. They can investigate and, if necessary, order the supplier to return your money

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With households facing higher living costs this winter, a few minutes of checking could mean reclaiming hundreds of pounds; money that’s rightfully yours.

Ofgem’s advice to reclaim unused energy credit may be welcome, but the body also recently announced that millions of households are about to help pay for a £500 million debt write-off, even though they never missed a payment.