East Midlands shoppers love hunting for second-hand deals

According to new research, the East Midlands is a region of second-hand bargain hunters. Half (50%) say they enjoy hunting for deals on second-hand items, with more than a third (39%) saying they always seek second-hand or refurbished offers first.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The research, released by Amazon, shows that half (50%) of consumers in the East Midlands say they enjoy looking for deals on second-hand and refurbished goods, and one in three (32%) would give a quality used or refurbished item to a loved one this Christmas, as Amazon reveals the most popular ‘Second Chance’ shopping bargains.

The study also found 96% of people surveyed in the East Midlands check ‘used’ prices against new when shopping online, with 28% refusing to pay full price for anything, be it clothing, tech or homeware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This openness to embracing quality used and refurbished products is likely to be reflected in East Midlands Christmas stockings this festive season, with one in three people (32%) saying they would gift a quality second-hand item to a loved one.

Pre-loved drone

Despite enthusiasm for buying second-hand and refurbished items, only one in five (21%) surveyed in the East Midlands would mend an appliance if it breaks. Instead of fixing it, 20% of adults surveyed in the East Midlands say they throw away items such as toasters and kettles when they break, while 36% say they recycle them.

The most common reasons for giving up on a repair were not knowing where to start and worrying that attempts to repair something would in fact make it worse. Amazon sold 4 million returned and refurbished products in the UK last year online through Amazon Second Chance (amazon.co.uk/amazonsecondchance), saving British customers more than £100 million. In the first nine months of 2023, Amazon’s sales of second-hand goods in the UK increased by more than 15% compared to the same period last year.

Shoppers can bag bargains with up to 50% savings compared to recommended retail prices online and, for a limited time only, in person too at the new Second Chance Store in Central London. Open until 12 December, the store also offers customers the chance to bring in broken home tech and laptops to its Repairs Zone for free advice and workshops on fixing them. In its opening week, home and kitchen items including upright hoovers and food blenders, game consoles and controllers, laptops, smartphones and toys were the most popular categories bought in the Second Chance Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the most popular products that people search for on Amazon are also available as quality second-hand items. When you buy second hand, you're not just saving money, you are also giving a product a second chance. The beauty of second-hand shopping is that it’s like a treasure hunt. You never know what unique and valuable items you’ll discover while giving a second chance to pre-loved goods.” said Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry.

Pre-loved game console

Generational attitudes to pre-loved shopping

Nationally, Gen Z – those born after 1996 – are the ones most likely to buy pre-loved items, with 31% of the clothes they wear and 33% of the tech they own being second hand, on average, according to the survey. More than four in 10 (44%) surveyed typically shop pre-loved first, but fewer than one in three (30%) would repair a broken appliance.

Millennial shoppers – age 27 to 42 – are the most open to learning how to repair a broken tech item, with almost half (45%) surveyed saying they have visited a “repairs café” in the past 12 months. Nearly three quarters (72%) say they have successfully followed a DIY repairs video on YouTube.

The research also reveals that three in 10 Generation X shoppers – aged between 41 and 56 – look for second-hand deals first, but 27% admitted they wouldn’t trust themselves to do a ‘DIY repair’ at home, according to the research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Boomers surveyed are among the least likely to try to repair and prolong the life of their belongings, with just 28% looking for pre-loved items before new. Cutting costs is the biggest reason all age groups ‘bargain hunt’, with 87% believing it’s good to save money when shopping, even if they can afford to pay full price. 59% also feel it’s important to buy pre-loved, or to extend a product’s life, for the planet.