Domino's opens newest branch on Northampton industrial estate

Domino's has opened a brand new store on an Northampton industrial estate this week.

The popular pizza company opened its newest branch in Darnell Court, Moulton, creating 20 jobs in the area.

Store manager Kevin Berry said: “We’re excited to have opened our newest store in Moulton, allowing us to deliver our delicious, handcrafted pizzas to even more of our local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at the new Domino's in Moulton

“We’re still on the lookout for enthusiastic pizza lovers to be part of our Moulton team.

"Domino’s is a great place to start your career, with four out of five of our store managers starting their own career as in-store team members or delivery drivers."

The store will be open seven days a week from 11am.

To celebrate, the store is currently offering customers any size pizza for just £9.99 when they collect until Sunday, April 10. Collect in store, order online at www.dominos.co.uk, via the Domino’s app, or call the store on 01604 750 227.

The site has created 20 jobs already