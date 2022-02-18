Dad demands Mercedes find a solution in row over £25,000 second hand car

A dad of three called for a car retailer to 'reach a solution' after £25,000 car bought in Northampton lasted just 14 months before dying.

Mark Henderson, who used to live in Thrapston but has since moved to Newcastle, has criticised Mercedes in a row over the sale of the car and has taken his case to the Motor Ombudsman.

He said: "I'm chewed off with how they've treated me. I will never get one again."

Mercedes in Riverside Retail Park

The photographer bought a four-year-old Mercedes CLA 220D AMG with 9,000 miles on the clock back in May 2018 after saving up £25,000 to buy the car.

However, the German car broke down in July 2020 when Mark was driving his family down a dual carriageway. The car was four years old.

He said: "We were travelling at 60mph then everything lit up and the car stopped on a dual carriageway. The car just gave up and stopped with only 28,000 miles on the clock."

He claims the blame lies with Mercedes but he says he cannot reach agreement with the company.

He says he has been told that the car needs a new engine, which will cost around £17,000.

Mercedes, he alleges, says the car's engine was damaged by water ingestion by Mr Henderson disputes this and claims there was a defect with the car.

After months of back and forth with Mercedes with no breakthrough, Mark says he has now come to the 'end of his tether'.

"I'm at the end of my tether. All I ever wanted was Mercedes to meet me in the middle to just put the engine right.

"I got the motor vehicle ombudsman involved a few weeks ago who is saying it can take six months for an answer. That's ridiculous.

"We have saved up £25,000 to buy a car. I just want it put right. I'm in disbelief that this global company can't help me. We saved a lot of time and money to buy that car which lasted 19,000 miles over 14 months."

The car is now currently sat at a Mercedes dealership in Newcastle and Mark is still paying insurance on the vehicle while the dispute is ongoing.

A Mercedes spokeswoman said: "The retailer is in contact with Mr Henderson who has asked not to carry out any further work or investigation on his car.