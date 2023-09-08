News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Create your dream home for less at the Bell of Northampton September sale

THE nights are drawing in, children are heading back to school so it can only mean one thing – the Bell of Northampton September sale is now underway.
By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With huge savings on some of the biggest names in bathrooms, kitchens, fires, stoves, barbecues and outdoor living there has never been a better time to get started on a brand-new look for your home.

Bell of Northampton’s Managing Director, Lee Ferris said: “Our September sale is one of the biggest events in our calendar with some big deals on some of our most famous brands including Charles Rennie Mackintosh Kitchens, Villeroy & Boch Bathrooms and Gazco fires and stoves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you’ve been putting off your home improvement project now’s the time to get started. Our dedicated team of designers will be with you throughout helping you to turn your dream home into a reality.

The Bell of Northampton September sale is now onThe Bell of Northampton September sale is now on
The Bell of Northampton September sale is now on
Most Popular

“And with the hot weather forecast well into the weekend, why not grab a fantastic deal on a barbecue, pizza oven or smoker, guaranteed to help you make the most of the glorious late summer sunshine.”

The Bell of Northampton sale runs online and in-store until Saturday, October 14.

For more information visit www.abell.co.uk.

Related topics:Northampton