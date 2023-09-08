Create your dream home for less at the Bell of Northampton September sale
With huge savings on some of the biggest names in bathrooms, kitchens, fires, stoves, barbecues and outdoor living there has never been a better time to get started on a brand-new look for your home.
Bell of Northampton’s Managing Director, Lee Ferris said: “Our September sale is one of the biggest events in our calendar with some big deals on some of our most famous brands including Charles Rennie Mackintosh Kitchens, Villeroy & Boch Bathrooms and Gazco fires and stoves.
“If you’ve been putting off your home improvement project now’s the time to get started. Our dedicated team of designers will be with you throughout helping you to turn your dream home into a reality.
“And with the hot weather forecast well into the weekend, why not grab a fantastic deal on a barbecue, pizza oven or smoker, guaranteed to help you make the most of the glorious late summer sunshine.”
The Bell of Northampton sale runs online and in-store until Saturday, October 14.
For more information visit www.abell.co.uk.