Courrèges Fragrances and Candles launch at The Fragrance Shop in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton

The collection includes fragrances and candles that are consciously designed, sourced, and manufactured in France with bottles made of sustainable materials. The range marks Courrèges’ 60th anniversary, 50 years after the launch of its first fragrance. Brand Artistic Director, Nicolas Di Felice, wanted to give the Maison’s fragrance universe a new lease of life by shaping a unique, signature olfactory offering.

The range includes:

Courrèges fragrances available exclusively at The Fragrance Shop

C is the indulgent purity of clean laundry, energised by textured jasmine. Curved in simplicity but also striking with its ambrox base note, C is a universal fragrance.

Courrèges C Candle£44 (Member Price)/£55 (Regular Price)offers 43 to 47 hours of scented burning.

The first transparent and luminous notes of a sparkling neroli mixed with the aldehyde accents of cristalfizz give way to a dazzling floral heart where the iris is adorned with the solar force of sambac jasmine and the sensuality of heliotrope, complete with a white musk base.

Courrèges L'eau De Liesse Candle £44 (Member Price)/£55 (Regular Price)offers 43 to 47 hours of scented burning.

Slogan opens on an airy and transparent note of fresh, bright juniper berry, enhanced by a white musk heart note that pulses in unison with a base tinged with ambrox.

Courrèges Slogan Candle £44 (Member Price)/£55 (Regular Price)offers 43 to 47 hours of scented burning.

A pine wood and tea leaf “boyfriend” accord, marrying resin with signature freshness. The House’s iconic “Second Skin” covers the body and comforts the wearer enveloping with a vetiver base note.

Courrèges Seconde Peau Candle £44 (Member Price)/£55 (Regular Price)offers 43 to 47 hours of scented burning.

A surge of lightness, La Fille De L’air inspires and fascinates in equal measures with its top note of neroli, developing into the brightness of orange blossom at its heart, and moving into its white musky base note.

Courrèges La Fille De L'air Candle£44 (Member Price)/£55 (Regular Price)offers 43 to 47 hours of scented burning.

An updated chypre structure L’empreinte is a bergamot and patchouli accord with gourmand and amber accents.

Courrèges L'empreinte Candle£44 (Member Price)/£55 (Regular Price)offers 43 to 47 hours of scented burning.

Chief Commercial Officer for The Fragrance Shop, Natalia Ortiz says "“We are incredibly excited to be offering the new Courrèges range of fragrances and scented candles exclusively to our customers. First For Fragrance is the essence of The Fragrance Shop, and since 1994 we have been the UK’s leading and only independent omni-channel fragrance retailer. It’s a wonderful position to be in to offer our customers exclusive fragrances that they cannot find anywhere else, that they can wear proudly knowing it’s the fragrance match for them.”

Matthieu Boissonnet, General Director from Courrèges Perfumes, says "The Fragrance Shop is a perfect partner for this exclusive launch as with their expertise and knowledge they'll help customers make the perfect fragrance selection. Their 'Be Yourself' messaging ties in beautifully with this new launch that is offers uniqueness with a wide range of personality."