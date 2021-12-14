Costa Coffee closes its doors for good at busy Northampton shopping centre
Staff have been moved to other sites in the town, a Costa spokeswoman said
A coffee shop at a busy Northampton shopping centre has closed its doors for good.
Costa Coffee in Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre confirmed it has closed down earlier this month (December).
A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee store in Kingsthorpe has now closed and all team members have been redeployed to separate Costa Coffee stores in the local area.
"We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience the store closure will cause customers and hope to continue to serve the local community their favourite Costa coffee at nearby stores or via one of our Costa Express machines.”
The closure comes not long after the opening of a new Starbucks in Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre at the former Carphone Warehouse site.