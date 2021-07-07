Costa Coffee and Subway open at Northampton General Hospital today with M&S Food and Stock Shop serving from next week

Costa and Subway are now open

Costa Coffee and Subway has opened its doors to customers today (Wednesday), as part of the phased opening of the new hospital entrance at NGH.

Northampton General Hospital said it was 'delighted' the new hospital entrance was open from today at the south end of the site featuring Costa Coffee, Subway, Stock Shop and an M&S Food store.

The retail outlets will have a phased opening with Costa and Subway open from today (July 7), while M&S Food and Stock Shop will open on July 13.

The new entrance on the south side of the hospital

Stuart Finn, Director of Estates and Facilities at Northampton General Hospital said: "We are so excited to be opening our new entrance to our patients, visitors and staff today.

"This development has been in the works for a number of years and will provide a new welcoming space for people coming to NGH.

“While we hope to welcome our local community to these new shops soon, we would ask that only those needing to attend the hospital use these facilities until our hospital COVID restrictions change.”

This is the first of the new developments to open at Northampton General with a new Paediatric Emergency Department and new Critical Care Unit due to open later this year.

Jonathan Houlston, Chief Operation Officer at Noviniti said: “We are delighted that the New Main Entrance has now reached completion on schedule following a challenging construction period. The new main entrance will greatly enhance the image and facilities available at the hospital to the patients, staff and visitors.”

Ben Foreman, Managing Director at Catfoss said: “Having delivered the offsite manufactured modular superstructure for this scheme as part of the delivery team, it’s great to see this impressive new front entrance and retail development open. Staff, patients and visitors will benefit immensely from this facility and the additional projects Catfoss are delivering for Northampton General Hospital”.