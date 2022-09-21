New Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, is expected to announce an estimated £30 billion worth of tax cuts in an emergency mini-budget on Friday

Thousands of people on disability benefits across Northamptonshire are set to receive £150 from this week as part of a government package to help with the cost-living-crisis.

People with disabilities are facing some of the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, having more care and mobility needs than the general population

The Department of Work and Pensions estimates 60,000 county-wide can expect the payment from this week, with the Government saying that the vast majority of those eligible will have received it by the start of October.

Of those, more than 16,000 are in Northampton plus another 7,000 each in Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Government figures also estimate 10,900 individuals in Corby are eligible, 8,800 in Kettering and 10,100 in Wellingborough based on parliamentary boundaries.

Those who already receive a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically, the Government has said.

New Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, described the scheme as “providing vital support to shield the most vulnerable”.

Mr Kwarteng, who is expected to announce an estimated £30 billion worth of tax cuts in an emergency mini-budget on Friday (September 23), added: “The government is standing behind people this winter, and in the longer term we are focusing on driving economic growth – the only way to permanently boost everyone’s living standards.”

The payment comes in addition to a plan announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 8 to freeze typical energy bills at £2,500 for the next two years.

Despite this, some have called for more support — including disability charity Scope, who say the £150 payment “will not touch the sides” for many living with disabilities.

Director of strategy, James Taylor, said the charity has been “inundated” with calls from people wondering how to keep warm this winter, even with the new price freeze.

He warned the soaring cost of energy could have a “devastating impact” on the health of people with disabilities if they are forced to keep the heating off.

This week’s payment is separate to the £650 cost-of-living payment, the first instalment of which landed over the summer for nearly 80,000 people in Northamptonshire — nearly 41,000 in West Northamptonshire and 37,000 in the North.

The second means-tested payment of £324 will be issued later this year.

In total, the DWP estimates around 6.3 million Brits are eligible for the disability payment, including 451,000 in the East Midlands.

Those eligible for the payment include people who on May 25 were receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the war pension mobility supplement.

People are also being urged to be alert to scammers targeting those expecting cost-of-living payments.

Payments will be automatic, so people should watch out for texts and emails from fraudsters asking for their personal details.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said: “We know disabled people face additional costs, and this government is listening and taking decisive action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.