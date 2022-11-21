West Northamptonshire Council has launched a cost of living support hub for those struggling with rising costs of food, fuel and essential daily items this winter.

Top of the list of resources it will give access to is financial assistance for low-wage workers, households with children, and those most needing help towards rent, council tax, household bills including gas and electricity, childcare costs and important daily essentials — all funded by the third £2.6 million tranche of the Government’s household support fund.

It also lists warm spaces county-wide and food larders run by Northampton’s Hope Centre. Councillor Matt Golby, cabinet member for social care and public health, said: “The rising cost of living is causing worry for many and we understand it can be difficult to find out what is available, but we want people to know they are not alone.

West Northamptonshire's hub has details on financial support, warm places and food banks for those struggling with the Cost of Living crisis

“It is vital that you, your family, and those you care about have the resources needed to live well. If you are struggling or would like to know more about the support you may be entitled to, please pick up the phone or visit our support hub for information.

“West Northamptonshire’s anti-poverty strategy sets out how we work to support people, stop people falling into poverty and how we will work to get the best deal for the people of West Northants. This work is underway, and we are committed to its delivery.”

What’s on the council cost of living support hub

■ Cost-of-Living Support Line 0300 126 7000

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ Network and directory of 67 Warm Spaces across the whole county

■ Directory of food larders run by Northampton’s Hope Centre

The webpage is designed to be easy to navigate and contains information on grants, money and debt advice, government funding, well-being tips and links to local community organisations.

For those who can't access the internet, residents can also call the council’s customer services team on 0300 126 7000 between 9am and 5pm and speak with somebody directly about the help available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who can get help until March 2023, what will they get and when

Extra money is available for 17,620 eligible households from the £2,599,628 third tranche of the Department for Work and Pensions Household Support Fund announced last month.

Online applications are now open to residents earning £300 or less a week to get payments totalling £250 into their bank accounts to buy winter essentials. The first of £125 will be credited at the point of approval of the application, the second 60 days later. To qualify you must be, over 18, employed, have a valid bank account, live in the region, not received £650 government cost-of-living payments. To apply visit Household Support Fund on the council website.

Community Larders run by the Northampton Hope Centre are manned by volunteers, providing help for ANYONE facing hardship by providing donated and surplus food at discounted rates. They also support people by signposting them to other support services. Food Aid Alliance West Northamptonshire also has a network of 40 foodbanks and social supermarkets lcoally.

Advertisement Hide Ad