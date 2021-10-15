Construction work underway at new supermarket on edge of Northampton - rough opening date announced

Construction work is underway to build a new supermarket on the outskirts of Northampton - which is set to be finished by early next year.

A new Aldi supermarket is going up just off the A43 between Moulton and Overstone after plans were approved earlier this year.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Overstone store has begun and we hope to open early next year.

The new Aldi site just off the A43 near Overstone

"This will create up to 40 jobs and enable local people to shop and save closer to home. We will keep the community updated on developments.”

The Overstone Leys sustainable urban extension, agreed in 2015, will include 2,000 homes, a school, a care home and a 'local centre' with a shop, which is the Aldi.

The 1,842sqm supermarket's entrance is based off the newly-built Sywell Road and will have a car park with more than 140 spaces.

Overstone Parish Council complained earlier this year about neighbours not being consulted enough and Aldi 'plonking' its usual urban design in a rural setting.