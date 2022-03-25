Construction work complete at new roadside development in Northampton - Gregg's bakery expected to move in soon

A brand new roadside development is 'coming soon' to Northampton with Greggs bakery already lined up to move in.

The development opposite Billing Garden Village, which is now home to two new retail units, is finished in terms of construction work but stands empty waiting for occupiers to move in.

The site has planning permission for either retail, a restaurant, a takeaway or a leisure to move into.

Greggs confirmed in April last year that it will be moving into one of the units. But it is not yet known which company will be moving into the remaining unit.

A Greggs spokesperson said in April: "We can confirm a Greggs will be opening in Billing Garden Village towards the end of the year (2021).”

However, that end of year deadline was missed.

This newspaper went back to Greggs this month (March) and asked when it will be moving into the site.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: "We can confirm we're looking to open a shop in Northampton in the next couple of months and will be sure to share information in due course.”

Ben Taylor at Space Retail Property Consultants said each unit costs £25,000 per year to rent.

Mr Taylor said: "The site has got planning permission for a range of uses suitable for retail, leisure, food and beverage.

"We have got a few people interested in the other unit.