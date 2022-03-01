Construction work begins at 1,800 home housing development on edge of Northampton

Construction work has started at a 1,800 housing development on the edge of Northampton.

Building work has began on the Western Gate and Norwood Farm developments on land between Harpole and Duston.

The fields look much different already as bushes have been cut down, fences have been erected and diggers have been deployed on to the site.

The diggers on site on land just off of Sandy Lane

The field alongside Sandy Lane where houses are being built will be known as Western Gate and is being developed by Linden Homes.

The field just off Berrywood Road where houses are being built will be known as Norwood Farm and is being developed by Miller Homes.

Reserved matters were secured by Bovis and Linden Homes in January to build 439 homes as part of the first phase of Western Gate.

Bovis Homes is committing £6 million towards a new primary school while ensuring a green network is in place with tree planting and public footpaths.

Fences have been erected

Further contributions are being made towards a local centre, play facilities, a library and highway work.

The development as a whole was approved by Northampton Borough Council back in October 2019.

Linden Homes has been asked when the works are set to be finished.