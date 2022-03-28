Completion date confirmed for 132-home housing development in Northampton

A completion date has been confirmed for a 132-home housing development in Northampton.

Redrow Homes South Midlands has confirmed when it will complete its Kingsland Park housing estate in Devon Way, Parklands.

Building work began in November 2019 across the 13-acre development, which will comprise a mix of three and four bedroom homes for first-time buyers and growing families, according to Redrow.

Forty-six of the homes will be allocated as 'affordable' housing, the developer said.

Redrow told this newspaper on Friday (March 25) the development is set to be complete by the end of June 2023.

A Redrow spokesman said the firm is contributing nearly £1.5 million towards providing healthcare, primary education and community infrastructure, as well as the development of outdoor spaces while reviving the derelict former school site.

Included in the contribution is £77,500 for the enhancement and maintenance of Parklands Park and Bradlaugh Fields, in addition to a further £166,000 which will go towards the Parklands Park pitches, the developer said.

The surrounding community is also set to benefit from a primary education contribution in the region of £475,000, as well as a healthcare contribution of £99,000, and £650,000 to cover wider community infrastructure improvements, according to Redrow.

Open space and woodland has also been allocated within plans for the new development, which will be open for future residents and locals alike.

Edward Lindley, land director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: “At Redrow Homes South Midlands, we pride ourselves on building beautiful homes and creating thriving communities, which is demonstrated by an investment of almost £1.5 million to improve sports, healthcare and education facilities, as well as transport links in the local area.

“The development will feature homes from our award-winning heritage collection, which has proven popular with homebuyers looking for traditional, 1930s charm combined with a contemporary and high-spec interior.

“With interest already high, we’re encouraging interested parties to register now to ensure they are the first to hear when properties are released for sale later this year.”