'Coming soon': Latest update on ‘epic’ chicken restaurant set to open at former Buddies Diner in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former Buddies Diner in Dychurch Lane, which had been a staple for 40 years before closing in 2020, is currently being transformed into ‘Mission Chicken’.
The new venture will be opened by brothers Matt and James Ingram, who also own the highly-rated Smoke Pit, and Hops and Chops.
The brothers first announced plans for the site back in 2021, but the opening was delayed due to several factors impacting the industry, including the cost of living crisis.
In December 2024, they moved in to start transforming the site and have been working on the conversion into Mission Chicken for the past few months.
On Facebook this week (April 24), the brothers shared that there is still no confirmed opening date but reassured customers that they are working hard behind the scenes to get it open as soon as possible.
They said: “A little update from Mission Chicken! We’ve had a few of those classic ‘behind-the-scenes’ hiccups, like the wrong gas supply being fitted (seriously!) and a couple of other delays that have been out of our hands. As much as we’re itching to open the doors of our old mission schoolroom-turned-chicken church, we’re holding off on setting a date just yet. Why? Because we want everything to be absolutely spot on.
"Trust us, the opening is coming soon, and when it does, it’ll be worth every second of the wait. Thanks for bearing with us, and for all the love so far!”
Speaking to the Chronicle and Echo previously, Matt and James said the vision for Mission Chicken is to be “between a takeaway and a restaurant,” aiming to be “unique” in a competitive market.
The menu will primarily feature chicken wings and rotisserie chicken, along with “epic sides and sauces.”
Regarding the building and its location, James told this newspaper in March 2021: “It’s such a great building, we really wanted to do something with it. When it came up for rent, we jumped on it. One of the biggest things for us is to do the building justice.”
A recent alcohol licence application has revealed the site’s possible opening hours which will be from Monday to Sunday between 12pm – 11pm.
The restaurant is currently hiring. Those interested can send their CV to [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.