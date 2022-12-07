Come on England! Independent clothing retailer in Northampton collaborates with young artist

Independent streetwear and casual clothing retailer Passenger Outfitters in York Road Northampton has teamed up their support for England in the World Cup with local artist Ben Macdonald.

Ben's World Cup Collection is being displayed upstairs in Passenger Outfitters and the mixed media canvases feature famous England football players, past & present.Ben is a talented aspiring local artist and has put a modern day spin on our national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His creative talents in mixed media has produced an amazing collection of works with the main focus being on England players. Just pop into the store to view this fantastic artwork for free at Passenger Outfitters in York Road, Northampton.