Christmas is all wrapped up at Bell of Northampton’s festive shopping extravaganza

Being held on Thursday, November 16 between 6pm and 9pm it promises to be an evening to remember with live music, cookery demonstrations and enough gifts and treats to satisfy every name on your Christmas list.

Cool Jazz Collective will be performing as shoppers browse through the beautiful, local pop-up shops featuring Tropics Skincare, Fleur Fields, Usborne books, Tiny Men Big Balls, Flamingo Paperie, Little Wolf Silver and many more, while live cookery demonstrations from Carmela’s Kitchen, BORA and Pitboss will provide visitors with plenty of inspiration for their festive meals.

Norwegian Stove brand Jøtul and its Danish sister company Scan will be unveiling their stunning displays of wood-burning stoves, guaranteed to give you all the inspiration you need to prepare your home for the festive season.

Last year’s event at Bell of Northampton was a huge success

World renowned for making the finest quality cast iron wood burning stoves with exceptional heating efficiency, Jøtul’s heritage in designing and producing awarding-winning stoves goes back 170 years.

Managing Director of Bell of Northampton, Lee Ferris said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Jøtul UK and Scan to Northampton and are delighted they will be unveiling their new display of stoves at our Christmas shopping event.