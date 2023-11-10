'Charming' pub and restaurant in Northampton temporarily closes while it undergoes major refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘charming’ pub and restaurant in Northampton have temporarily closed for one month while undergoing a major refurbishment.

The Britannia in Bedford Road temporarily closed its doors as it undergoes a major transformation over the next month.

The Britannia team previously stated on social media: "We've got some exciting news for you all. The Britannia is having a refurbishment. We have some lovely features coming our way. Keep an eye on our socials for what’s to come.”

Punters do not have too long to wait to see the ‘sparkly new’ Britannia, as a reopening date was revealed this week.

The Britannia team said: “And that’s a wrap on the Britannia as we know it. We close our doors until December 4, where we will bring you the new sparkly Britannia. We can’t wait to welcome you back. Thank you all, Holly and the team.”

According to planning papers, the pub will have new timber pergolas, a timber archway, a timber picket fence, a timber-clad external bar, soft landscaping, a door to match the existing style and detail, a window to match the existing style and detail, a new ramp, and the removal of the existing garage, door, and window.

Greene King has been contacted for a comment for further details about the refurbishment.

Here's how the pub used to look like circa 1960s.

Northampton resident and pub historian Dave Knibb, author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs', shared some of his knowledge about The Britannia’s past.

He said: "According to a Chronicle & Echo report, the pub opened in 1827 under the name of the Compass Inn, although I’ve not found anything to back that up. What I do know, though, is that it was known as the Papermakers Arms until at least 1855. The next link I found was as the Britannia in 1863. Unfortunately, it had the sad duty of being the venue for dozens of inquests for drownings and suicides in the area. Inquests at the time were normally held in a public house close to the actual death so The Britannia, given its location, was frequently called upon."

"The Britannia is much changed in my lifetime, not so much the pub itself, but its surroundings. It’s now in the heart of office buildings and new developments, but used to be a lovely little ‘out of town’ pub with narrowboats tethered in the garden and standing room only in the height of summer, as the customers almost outnumbered the dragonflies. A lovely pub with great memories.”

According to Greene King, the charming Britannia pub has lain on the banks of the River Nene for several centuries.