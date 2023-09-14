This is the company’s 89th store across the world

Take a look inside this brand new authentic Indian street food eatery just opened in a busy Northampton street.

Chaiiwala, one of the UK’s fastest growing independent food chains, has opened a new store in Wellingborough Road this week.

The store has given Chron and Echo an exclusive look inside the new diner, which aims to ‘bring the taste of authentic Indian street food to the town’.

A spokeswoman for Chaiiwala said: “This is extremely exciting news for Northampton and we are delighted to finally open.“We believe we have a unique food offering and are looking forward to being part of the food scene in the town.”

Some of Chaiiwala’s signature products include drinks such as Karak Chaii and Caramel Chaii to food such as English-ish Breakfast, Masala Chips and Karachi Bun Kebab.The new branch has created 15 new jobs including store managers, shift supervisors, kitchen staff and other team members.Images from inside the store show a crisp modern interior after an extensive renovation with plenty of seating for those wanting to dine in.

This is the company’s 89th store across the world, including openings in the UAE and Canada, with plans to reach 100 stores by the end of the year.Established in 2015 in Leicester, Chaiiwala has developed a cult following, thanks to its fusion of authentic Indian street food with a Western twist. The menu showcases breakfast, lunch, dessert and all-day items.The brand utilises various formats such as high street locations, small kiosks, and retail park units. The Northampton branch is available for eat in and takeaway and will be available on all major food platforms. Its opening hours are between 9 am and 11 pm daily.

