Butterwick bakery bosses buzzing as they get set to open Kettering branch

Ryan Scarborough in the Corby shop

A bakery whose sweet treats have proved a social media sensation will open its doors in Kettering in just a few weeks.

Butterwick started at the kitchen table of Corby couple Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, with the pair opening their home-town cakery and coffee shop in Rockingham Road in 2019.

Since then their ranges of cakes, cookies, brownies and doughnuts have flown off the shelves, with the artisan snacks also a feast for the eyes for thousands of Instagram users.

Butterwick's new Kettering branch.

And their venture has been such a success that they are now set to open their second branch just down the A6003 next month in Kettering's former Staykleen dry cleaners unit in the Market Place.

Ryan said: "We are buzzing so much to be opening in Kettering with this new venture.

"We are Corby people and we won't leave Corby, but what we have found is that a lot of our customers already travel over from Kettering and the surrounding area."

Last year, Butterwick added a seating area for customers outside their Corby shop, signed up to three major home-delivery app companies and added a website to satisfy demand for their mouth-watering treats further afield.

Butterwick are bringing their brand to Kettering

Bakery staff start at 3am to make sure the sugary delights they sell are as fresh as possible, with nine out of ten customers seeing them on Instagram.

Ryan said they will definitely be opening in Kettering in October - most likely in the middle of the month - but that there is no firm opening date yet.

The former transport operations manager said they had hoped to open earlier this summer but were delayed by long waits for materials.

He added: "We're very close to opening now and we're pretty much there. We've had to wait for a few bits of equipment and now we're recruiting.

"I think the builders have had a hard job - they've had so many excited people ask them when it's going to be ready that it's taken up some of their time!"

And the popular firm's expansion doesn't stop there - as they've also signed terms on two more shops.

Their next ventures will be in Wellingborough, where they are opening in the old Rowlatts shop, and in nearby Market Harborough.

Butterwick hopes to open in those two locations by early 2022.