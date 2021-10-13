Busy Tesco in Northampton has temporarily CLOSED - reopening date announced
The store serves hundreds of shoppers in the area
A busy Tesco in Northampton has announced when it will be reopening.
The Tesco Express in Coppice Drive, Spinney Hill, is currently closed and has had its sign removed, making the unit look vacated.
However, Tesco has confirmed that the store is just temporarily closed for refurbishment works "for a few weeks".
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to be undertaking a significant refresh of our Spinney Hill Express store and investing in the local community.
"We’d would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out and hope they enjoy the updated store when it re-opens on Tuesday, November 2.”
The store has been there since around the 1990s.
In the town centre, the former Tesco Metro store in Abington Street is still empty after the company downsized to another unit in the same street.
There are currently eight Tesco Express shops in Northampton.