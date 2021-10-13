Busy Tesco in Northampton has temporarily CLOSED - reopening date announced

A busy Tesco in Northampton has announced when it will be reopening.

The Tesco Express in Coppice Drive, Spinney Hill, is currently closed and has had its sign removed, making the unit look vacated.

However, Tesco has confirmed that the store is just temporarily closed for refurbishment works "for a few weeks".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco Express in Coppice Drive, Spinney Hill. Photo: Google Maps

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to be undertaking a significant refresh of our Spinney Hill Express store and investing in the local community.

"We’d would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out and hope they enjoy the updated store when it re-opens on Tuesday, November 2.”

The store has been there since around the 1990s.