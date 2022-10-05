Busy bank in Northampton town centre closes for refurbishment works - here's when its set to re-open

A busy bank in a Northampton town centre street has closed for refurbishment works - here's when it's set to re-open.

HSBC in Abington Street is currently boarded up and will undergo refurbishment works over the next few months.

Kim Ruddlesdin, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “This is an exciting time as we invest in the branch and in Northampton. The changes that we are making to our Abington Street branch will mean customers have a much more modern and better designed branch, with space for customer events like seminars to protect against fraud and scams.

"It will also provide a better and more comfortable place for our branch colleagues to work, which is extremely important to us.”

A HSBC spokesman said the bank's plan is to re-open the branch on December 19.

The spokesman added: "It is a really exciting time as we invest in the branch, modernising the layout to be more practical for customers. The branch was previously set across two floors, which wasn’t really practical as a customer experience.

"We will now be on one floor with access to a counter, self-service machines, we will see the installation of our new ‘discovery desk’ as well as interview rooms and other areas where customers can engage with us."

