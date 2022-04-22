A popular Northampton town centre shopping walkthrough has been CLOSED off to the public following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The Ridings Arcade, between Abington Street and Dychurch Lane, has been boarded up.

This comes after groups of young people have reportedly been “starting fires”, “smashing tiles”, “smashing windows” along the section of Ridings Arcade that runs parallel to Sports Direct.

Staff from the Tea Bar (left) and Gavin McIntyre (right) from G&E McIntyres hair salon

The Chron spoke to the firm - Abbey Ross - that manages one half of the arcade, which is still open, between St Giles Street and Dychurch Lane.

Abbey Ross said it has expressed its concerns with the closure to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and is still seeking confirmation as to why the adjoining walkthrough has been closed.

When this newspaper approached WNC, we were told to get in touch with the police or the landlords.

Northamptonshire Police subsequently told this newspaper to speak to the landlords.

The section of the Ridings Arcade between Dychurch Lane and Abington Street has been boarded up and closed off to the public

This newspaper is now chasing the landlords of the building to understand why the cut through has been boarded up and if it will remain there indefinitely, as some workers in the area have suggested is the case.

Business owners react

This newspaper went down to Ridings Arcade and spoke to businesses in the section between St Giles Street and Dychurch Lane.

Gavin McIntyre, of G&E McIntyres hair salon, said: "There has been some young person activity around here, unfortunately, which has caused problems for businesses. They've been abusive and rude to us before.

"You can't always point the finger but certainly there has been a big increase in that type of [anti-social] behaviour and then the arcade has suddenly been boarded up.

"We've noticed a big drop in footfall as people aren't cutting through now.

"With the possibility of the cut through being closed indefinitely there will be big consequences for us in terms of footfall and, for potential future clients, the awareness that we are here.

"The board has also been graffitied on already with defamatory things."

Gavin said he has not had any communication about the closure but said it is “vital” the walk through reopens.

He said: "Nobody knows who is in control of the building or who owns it. We've had no communication about anything.

"Going forward, I'd like to see it managed, especially at a time when the town centre has took a big hit following Covid. Our section of the arcade is well looked after.

"We're all trying to work hard, together, to keep footfall coming in and making sure businesses thrive in these tough times.

"This area is a connection for the main shopping centre area down to the cultural quarter so it's vital that this walk through is open."

Ben Palmer, director at the wellness lab Tea Bar, said: "The closure of the doors opposite our wellness lab has changed our business location from a walkway through town to the corner of a back alley.

"Our rent still remains the same however footfall has dropped to about a third of what it was before the doors were sealed."