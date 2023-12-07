Brand new supermarket opens TODAY inside petrol station on busy road in Northampton
A supermarket chain has opened a new store inside a petrol station on a major road in Northampton.
The Shell garage on the A4500 between Kislingbury and Harpole has been closed for weeks now for refurbishment works.
The site has today (Thursday) reopened with a brand new Co-op store inside.