Brand new restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ bar set to open soon at historic building in Northampton

A brand new restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ bar is set to open in a historic building in Northampton.

The Old Trinity Church on Wellingborough Road is set to reopen as a new ‘modern-dining’ restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ called Opium.

Over the last few months, the building, located at 245 – 247 Wellingborough Road, has been undergoing transformation works in preparation for the new venue.

On social media, Opium revealed an opening date of June.

Their post reads: "A modern dining experience in the heart of Northampton, Opium blends contemporary cuisine with bold flavours and stylish ambiance. Join us this June for exceptional food, crafted cocktails, and unforgettable evenings."

Another post reads: "The best-kept secret is about to be revealed. An exclusive world of gastronomy, hidden in the heart of Northampton, is ready to awaken your senses.

“Let the ambiance wrap around you – vibrant textures, curated cocktails, and a menu crafted to ignite your palate. Welcome to your new obsession. Grand reveal this June 2025.”

The venue was formerly home to Turkish restaurant and cocktail bar Yakut Lounge, which opened in 2021 and closed earlier this year.

Historical planning papers show the site has been a restaurant and bar since it was converted from a church in 1990. Before Yakut Lounge, it had been occupied by Thai Emerald for a number of years, which shut down in 2016 due to rising costs.

Several other new venues are opening on Wellingborough Road at the moment, including Mr Fries, Maniatiko Greek Restaurant, Kurdistan Restaurant, and Seven Spices Indian restaurant.