Brand new bakery set to open in place of closed down Turkish restaurant in busy Northampton town centre street

A brand new bakery is set to open in Northampton town centre - replacing a closed down Turkish restaurant.

Brothers Bakery, run by the Carik brothers, is set to open on October 1 in Abington Street at the former Hisar Turkish Cuisine restaurant.

Owner Kadir Carik said: "It's going to be a Turkish bakery. We will do cake and coffee and breakfast, everything. We're going to add some tables upstairs for service. We are thinking [to open] on October 1."

The former Hisar restaurant in Abington Street is set to become a bakery

Asked why Hisar closed, Kadir said he does not know why or when the restaurant shut up shop.

The family-run Hisar opened its doors back in May 2021 following months of refurbishment work to convert it from a Jenny's Cafe.

On opening, Hisar workers told the Chron: "We are experienced in this. We used to run the Charcoal Grill in Mare Fair from 1996 to 2004. Then we ran the Jenny's Cafe from 2005 up to recently. Now we're aiming to offer the town something more upmarket. We're looking to offer the true taste of Turkey to Northampton."

It is not known when, or why, Hisar closed down but it is believed to be earlier this year.

The former Turkish restaurant had a 4.6 out of five star rating from 73 Google reviews.

One Google review reads: "One of the best Turkish places in Northampton. Been here a couple of times already with my family and friend and both times was left satisfied. Shoutout to my friend Emre and his family for the good service both times. Will be returning again."

Another reads: "I wandered in as I had just moved to Northampton and fancied an easy dinner and Hisar caught my eye. I'm so glad I went in, I love Turkish food and the food here was some of the best I've had outside of Turkey itself.