The boss of a new pizza parlour chain in Northampton has claimed his pizzas are being called “the best in the town” and “better than Domino's”.

Bilal Malik opened Northampton's first ever branch of Caprinos Pizza in Marefair with his brother Ahmed at the end of January of this year.

The pizza boss from Milton Keynes revealed the reason why he decided to open the franchise in Northampton.

Caprinos Pizza is in Marefair

The 30-year-old said: "The pizza of Caprinos, I have never tried a pizza like this before in my life. You can see by our reviews that it is being called the 'best pizza in town'.

"Me and my brother run the franchise and we have employed about six people.

"The chance to open in Northampton came up and we said, 'ok, why not'. We want to continue to strive.”

Asked if he believes the pizza is better than Domino's, Bilal said: "100 percent.

A large Caprinos pizzaa and a side order of garlic bread

"Everyone coming into the shop is saying it's better than Domino's. They are saying Domino's was good but now they prefer us. We are cheaper than Domino's as well. We have some very good offers on the menu."

The takeaway has a range of pizzas, side orders including BBQ chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken strips, potato wedges and more. The takeaway also does desserts and drinks along with special offers.

Bilal added: "Discounts include 30 percent off when ordering on the Caprinos website.

"My favourite order, I would have a pizza with barbeque and anything from the side orders, I love all the side orders. And on the dessert side I would prefer the cookies, my favourite is white chocolate, some people like the dark chocolate, too, and fudge cake.

"But the main thing is the pizza, you've never tried this taste before in your life. I said this myself when I tried it for the first time."

The takeaway is open Sunday to Thursday between 11am and 11pm, and between 11am and 11.55pm on Fridays and Saturdays.