'Best venue' in Northampton awarded five-star hygiene rating in latest inspection
A popular bar in Northampton dubbed by its owner as the ‘best venue’ in town has been awarded a five-star food hygiene rating.
The Old House, in Wellingborough Road, was awarded the best possible hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) following an inspection on August 29.
Bar manager James Maxim said: "It's what we always strive to be, to be the best and to give customers the best experience. That all starts with health and safety. Hygiene is our top priority.”
Previously holding a four-star rating, The Old House's journey to getting this award has been one of hard work and investment.
James said: "It was four stars before because basically we were still doing renovations on the old kitchen because we were closing down due to COVID. It was fine. It was silly things really, like the chef's uniform being one issue.”
The Old House's newfound five-star status is a result of relentless dedication to excellence, both in front of and behind the scenes, says James.
He said: "Old House is on a different level. I'd rather let customers be the judge of that though. All I'm saying is that we've got a five star because of all the hard work we put in, and we hope customers appreciate that because we care about everything that's behind the scenes just as much as everything in front of you."
Asked what makes a five-star bar and restaurant, James said: “Everything. The fresh food, the presentation, the variety of the menu, the experience, the decor, the chairs to the table. We have live music here, the bar, the drinks, the ambiance, the toilets, the smell, the lighting. There are so many variables to making this work.
"The secret is always upping your game, always looking to improve. Never be complacent."
The manager went on to express how important this accolade is for the bar, especially considering the challenging circumstances surrounding the hospitality industry over the past few years.
He said: "We've spent a lot of money and take pride in making sure that the venue is compliant…. it is difficult to do that, especially in the current climate when the first thing to do is maybe cut back on costs that people don't particularly see, like cleaning."