'Best Indian restaurant' in Northampton restores its reputation with new food hygiene rating

A well-known restaurant in Northampton is celebrating after receiving a FIVE-STAR food hygiene rating.

Tamarind, in Wellingborough Road, has been given the best possible hygiene score from the Food Standards Agency following an inspection in March.

The restaurant has improved drastically after previously being given a lowly two-star rating in its previous inspection, which came with a warning that ‘improvement is necessary’.

Owner Tipu Rahman said: “After a lot of hard work, we are very proud to have achieved a five-star rating. We have strived to bring our reputation back to its level.

The Tamarind staff celebrate their latest five-star food hygiene rating

“We were upset when we got the two-star. It’s always clean every time but that time we don’t know what happened. We were all upset but now we are very happy.

"Our customers are very happy. Thank you to them for supporting us for the past 20 years.”

The curry house has a 4.3 out of five-star rating from 459 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “I came here with eight friends. Food and service here were both excellent and they even managed a birthday celebration for me all without prior booking. Would highly recommend and will definitely come here again.”

Another said: “The staff and food are the best I've come across in a long time. The food was so tasty, all served together and hot. But the staff are what make it a really lovely experience, all so friendly and happy to help.”