Barclays Bank confirms Daventry and Towcester branches will close in early 2022

Barclays will close its doors in Towcester and Daventry for the final time in February

Barclays Bank has confirmed it will close two branches in Northamptonshire towns early next year.

The bank's office in Daventry will close its doors for the final time on February 2 as a result of the vast majority of customers switching away from in-branch transactions.

Its Towcester branch — the last of the traditional 'big four' High Street banks in the town — is due to shut on February 8.

Barclays bosses insist that no branch staff will be made redundant and plans are afoot for them to be offered alternative roles within the organisation.

Those customers who do still need counter services can complete everyday transactions at Post Offices in both towns.

A spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK and fewer than 10 per cent of transactions now take place inside a branch.

"This ongoing change in behaviour means we are seeing a sustained fall in customer transactions across our network.

"At the Towcester and Daventry branches we can identify that 88 percent of our customers are already using alternative ways in which to undertake their banking, including via the telephone, online and mobile app.

"We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

In 2019, Barclays pledged to keep branches in Daventry and Towcester until at least October 2021 as part of its commitment to halt closures in remote areas.

According to the consumer body Which?, banks and building societies have closed or announced the closure of about 4,300 branches since January 2015.