From 90s classics to new favourites, see what’s set to be under the tree this year 🎁

Argos has revealed its top toys for Christmas 2024, showcasing a mix of nostalgia and popular characters

The list includes 90s favourites like BeyBlades and Furby, alongside modern hits such as Bluey and LEGO sets

Argos reports LEGO as one of the most searched items this year

The curated list aims to inspire creativity and imagination

Argos is offering up to 50% off selected toys and games until 1 October

With fewer than 100 days left until Christmas, one major retailer has revealed its list of top toys for Christmas 2024.

Argos’ annual list of most wanted toys serves as a reliable indicator of current trends in children's preferences, reflecting both what is popular in media and nostalgic for parents.

After months of careful analysis, Argos’ team of toy experts has curated a list of 20 toys that blend nostalgia, interactivity and popular characters.

This year’s selection features beloved characters like Bluey making the leap from TV to playroom, alongside the return of nostalgic 90s favourites such as BeyBlades and Furby.

With the upcoming release of musical fantasy film Wicked, Argos predicts that the LEGO Wicked Emerald City set will be a top Christmas wish-list item, alongside LEGO’s Dancing Groot.

Recent data also showed that LEGO has been one of the most searched-for items on Argos’ website this year, and these sets let children (and adults) recreate their favourite fantasy worlds at home.

Speaking on the curation of this year’s list, Nina Findley, Director of Toy Buying at Argos said: “There's a real mix of influences this Christmas, with simple, classic toys continuing to resonate and nostalgic favourites making a comeback.

“Mindfulness products for kids have stepped up hugely this year and we are seeing the continued influence of TV shows and movies really growing. It’s an exciting year.”

In addition, Argos is running a toy sale with discounts of up to 50% on hundreds of selected toys and games until 1 October.

Nostalgic toys

BEYBLADE XTREME BATTLE SET £45 - The Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set has all you need to begin your quest for Beymastery. The set includes all that children need to battle: two right spinning tops, two launchers with ripcords and the Beystadium.

- The Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set has all you need to begin your quest for Beymastery. The set includes all that children need to battle: two right spinning tops, two launchers with ripcords and the Beystadium. DROP TRIVIA (Launching in October) £25 - A fast-paced electronic alternative to Trivial Pursuit, as players go head-to-head to guess the correct answers and score points. This crowd-pleasing game is perfect for families and friends who love knowledge testing games.

- A fast-paced electronic alternative to Trivial Pursuit, as players go head-to-head to guess the correct answers and score points. This crowd-pleasing game is perfect for families and friends who love knowledge testing games. FURBY GALAXY £75 - This curious little creature is an incredibly interactive toy friend with five voice-activated modes and over 600 phrases, jokes, songs and so much more to discover.

- This curious little creature is an incredibly interactive toy friend with five voice-activated modes and over 600 phrases, jokes, songs and so much more to discover. MINI BARBIELAND FASHIONISTA PACK £20 - Kids will delight in finding five different dolls, each inside its own lipstick tube. Just twist the tube and watch a 1.5-inch Barbie doll rise up for a teeny surprise and big fun!

- Kids will delight in finding five different dolls, each inside its own lipstick tube. Just twist the tube and watch a 1.5-inch Barbie doll rise up for a teeny surprise and big fun! POLLY POCKET DOLPHIN AQUARIUM COMPACT £16 - Open the compact to discover a vibrant animal rescue centre with two micro dolls and 12 accessories, including underwater pets. Kids will love to play out a day in the rescue centre with a spinning fish tank, fold-out door with tub, wave ride that moves back and forth and more!

Beloved TV and film characters

BITZEE DISNEY £40 - Bitzee Disney characters respond to swipes, tilts, and taps with cute sounds and reactions at every interaction. Inside the Bitzee pod, collect 30 iconic characters and experience classic, Pixar and new Disney friends, all in one place!

- Bitzee Disney characters respond to swipes, tilts, and taps with cute sounds and reactions at every interaction. Inside the Bitzee pod, collect 30 iconic characters and experience classic, Pixar and new Disney friends, all in one place! BLUEY HOUSE MEGA BUNDLE £50 - Big in size and features, this enormous toy playset has full details with opening doors and a large wall panel that pulls down to form an amazing outdoor patio. This Mega Bundle includes the entire family of figures; Bluey, Bingo, Bandit (Dad), and Chilli (Mum).

- Big in size and features, this enormous toy playset has full details with opening doors and a large wall panel that pulls down to form an amazing outdoor patio. This Mega Bundle includes the entire family of figures; Bluey, Bingo, Bandit (Dad), and Chilli (Mum). DAISY THE YOGA GOAT £50 - This lifelike, interactive toy goat features over 60 sound and motion combinations. To begin play, flip the switch on her belly and pet Daisy's back. She giggles and bleats cute yoga phrases, like “Ohmmm”.

- This lifelike, interactive toy goat features over 60 sound and motion combinations. To begin play, flip the switch on her belly and pet Daisy's back. She giggles and bleats cute yoga phrases, like “Ohmmm”. DISNEY LARGE STITCH PLUSH £30 - With his large eyes and ears, the 45 cm tall, blue plush Stitch figure will enchant children and adults alike. The cuddly soft plush has an authentic character likeness and is perfect for cuddling.

- With his large eyes and ears, the 45 cm tall, blue plush Stitch figure will enchant children and adults alike. The cuddly soft plush has an authentic character likeness and is perfect for cuddling. FISHER PRICE STACK AND SORT ANIMALS £17 - Let your child's imagination run wild with the Wooden Stack & Sort Animals toddler toy from Fisher-Price. Kids can stack the pieces on the base to make an alligator, lion, koala, or any creature they can imagine.

- Let your child's imagination run wild with the Wooden Stack & Sort Animals toddler toy from Fisher-Price. Kids can stack the pieces on the base to make an alligator, lion, koala, or any creature they can imagine. HOT WHEELS CITY ULTRA CAR WASH £60 - Dip into the Hot Wheels City Ultra Shark Car Wash for interactive, colour-shifting play in a location featured in the Netflix series, "Let's Race!” The car wash-themed playset features realistic car wash details like a foam roller and movable gates for inspired storytelling.

- Dip into the Hot Wheels City Ultra Shark Car Wash for interactive, colour-shifting play in a location featured in the Netflix series, "Let's Race!” The car wash-themed playset features realistic car wash details like a foam roller and movable gates for inspired storytelling. JURASSIC WORLD ATTACK TYRANNOSAURUS REX £55 - This All-Out Attack Tyrannosaurus rex action figure's rampage attack is a dramatic up and down neck thrash, along with a chomp action and roar sounds.

- This All-Out Attack Tyrannosaurus rex action figure's rampage attack is a dramatic up and down neck thrash, along with a chomp action and roar sounds. LEGO DANCING GROOT £40 - Dancing Groot is an interactive gift for boys and girls aged 10 and over. When kids turn a handle at the rear of the buildable toy, the jointed Groot model gets funky.

- Dancing Groot is an interactive gift for boys and girls aged 10 and over. When kids turn a handle at the rear of the buildable toy, the jointed Groot model gets funky. LEGO WICKED EMERALD CITY (Launching 1 October) £89.99 - This enchanting LEGO set makes a special gift for any fan of the Wicked musical. Young builders can recreate their favourite scenes, as they build this detailed 3-storey tower toy and explore the model’s many features.

- This enchanting LEGO set makes a special gift for any fan of the Wicked musical. Young builders can recreate their favourite scenes, as they build this detailed 3-storey tower toy and explore the model’s many features. TEKSTA PURRO £50 - Purro responds to touch, sounds and music, moving and meowing like a real cat. Feed Purro with its magnetic fish, watch it chase its mouse toy, and enjoy its touch-sensitive tail, wiggling ears, light-up smile, and dynamic eyes.

- Purro responds to touch, sounds and music, moving and meowing like a real cat. Feed Purro with its magnetic fish, watch it chase its mouse toy, and enjoy its touch-sensitive tail, wiggling ears, light-up smile, and dynamic eyes. TMNT MUTATION STATION VAN £40 - Create countless combinations of the iconic TMNT team with the push of a button. Place your favourite mutants in the Mutation Station, rotate the levels in the station, and press the button on the van's roof to reveal your mysterious new mutant.

Interactive toys

BUILD A SLICE PIZZA CART £55 - Come on over to the pizza cart for a fresh slice of yummy pizza, served up with some preschool skills. 30+ role play pieces allow aspiring pizza chefs to learn about numbers, colours, shapes, and more as they cook up hours of pretend play fun!

- Come on over to the pizza cart for a fresh slice of yummy pizza, served up with some preschool skills. 30+ role play pieces allow aspiring pizza chefs to learn about numbers, colours, shapes, and more as they cook up hours of pretend play fun! CHAD VALLEY WOODEN GARDENING SHAPE SORTER (Launching 11 October) £15 - The brightly coloured easy-grip shapes are perfect for younger children, helping them to develop hand to eye coordination.

- The brightly coloured easy-grip shapes are perfect for younger children, helping them to develop hand to eye coordination. GOO JIT ZU HERO CREATOR PACK THRASH £20 - For the very first time, your child has the power to create their own Thrash Action Figure. Attach Thrash onto the special Creator Chamber and fill it with 3 unique fillings, add water, pump the figure's body full of goo, and watch as Thrash is brought to life.

- For the very first time, your child has the power to create their own Thrash Action Figure. Attach Thrash onto the special Creator Chamber and fill it with 3 unique fillings, add water, pump the figure's body full of goo, and watch as Thrash is brought to life. STORY DREAM MACHINE W/ FAIRY TALE COLLECTION £50 - Storytime comes to life with the easy-to-use Little Tikes Story Dream Machine. Children can watch, listen and read along to their favourite stories – the perfect alternative to screen time.

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Which of these top toys are on your family’s wish list this year? Share your favourites or let us know what you think should have made the list in the comments section.