Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Budgeting can help protect yourself from the impact of anti-social behaviour 💸

Anti-social behaviour, vandalism and theft can cause significant financial and emotional harm

These ‘silent crimes’ are often underreported but can accumulate substantial costs for victims

Homeowners and renters can protect themselves by reviewing insurance policies, building emergency funds, and investing in security measures

Sharing personal experiences of silent crimes can raise awareness and push for stronger action from authorities

Anti-social behaviour, vandalism, graffiti, and theft can all have a significant financial impact on people, especially in areas where these crimes are more prevalent.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These offences may not always make headlines or even get prioritised by local police forces, but for homeowners, renters and small businesses, they can add up to substantial costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many, the damage isn't just physical but also emotional, as anti-social behaviour degrades the quality of life and erodes the sense of security in the community.

Silent Crime | NationalWorld

It comes as we launch a new campaign amid an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour that we’re calling ‘silent crime’.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and whether justice was served.

We are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard, and we will take your stories to Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is nearly impossible to eliminate the risk of such crimes entirely, there are strategies you can take to protect yourself financially. By taking proactive steps, you can protect yourself from these often underreported crimes.

What is the true cost of silent crime?

Silent crimes such as vandalism, trespassing, minor theft, and anti-social behaviour often come with hidden financial consequences.

While the immediate cost of repairing damage like broken windows, graffiti or stolen items is obvious, there are also longer-term considerations.

Property damage: The most visible impact is damage to property, which can range from minor repairs to more substantial structural damage

The most visible impact is damage to property, which can range from minor repairs to more substantial structural damage Decreased property value: Persistent anti-social behaviour can devalue homes and make it harder to sell property or attract tenants

Persistent anti-social behaviour can devalue homes and make it harder to sell property or attract tenants Emotional stress and disruption: These issues can reduce quality of life and necessitate time off work or investment in counselling

These issues can reduce quality of life and necessitate time off work or investment in counselling Higher insurance premiums: Living in an area with higher crime rates can lead to increased premiums for both homeowners and renters insurance

Living in an area with higher crime rates can lead to increased premiums for both homeowners and renters insurance Lost business revenue: For small businesses, theft or vandalism can result in downtime, increased security costs and lost customers

Review and upgrade insurance policies

One of the first lines of defence against the financial impact of anti-social behaviour is insurance - but not all insurance policies are created equal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Review your current policies and consider making adjustments to ensure you're adequately covered.

Homeowners or Renters Insurance

Most homeowners' and renters' insurance policies cover vandalism and theft, but the extent of coverage can vary. Here's what you should look for:

Coverage for vandalism: Ensure that your policy includes coverage for damages caused by vandalism, graffiti and similar acts. Some policies exclude or limit coverage for these types of incidents, particularly if they are deemed minor.

Ensure that your policy includes coverage for damages caused by vandalism, graffiti and similar acts. Some policies exclude or limit coverage for these types of incidents, particularly if they are deemed minor. Deductibles: Review the deductible (the amount you pay out of pocket before the insurance kicks in) on your policy. If you live in a high-crime area, you might want to lower your deductible, even if it raises your premiums slightly.

Review the deductible (the amount you pay out of pocket before the insurance kicks in) on your policy. If you live in a high-crime area, you might want to lower your deductible, even if it raises your premiums slightly. Personal property coverage: Make sure your possessions are adequately covered in case of theft or damage. Consider listing high-value items separately for additional protection.

Make sure your possessions are adequately covered in case of theft or damage. Consider listing high-value items separately for additional protection. Liability coverage: This can protect you in case someone sues you for injuries or damages related to an anti-social behaviour incident on your property.

Build an emergency savings fund

Even with good insurance coverage, you’re likely to face out-of-pocket costs. Building an emergency savings fund specifically earmarked for expenses related to silent crimes is a prudent step. This fund should cover:

Insurance deductibles: In case you need to make a claim, ensure you have enough in savings to pay the deductible.

In case you need to make a claim, ensure you have enough in savings to pay the deductible. Uninsured repairs: Some forms of damage, such as minor graffiti or broken windows, may not meet your insurance policy’s deductible threshold. Your emergency fund should cover these minor yet frequent occurrences.

Some forms of damage, such as minor graffiti or broken windows, may not meet your insurance policy’s deductible threshold. Your emergency fund should cover these minor yet frequent occurrences. Increased security measures: If you decide to upgrade your property’s security after a crime (e.g., installing cameras or alarms), having savings ready will ease the financial burden.

A good rule of thumb is to aim for at least three months of living expenses in your emergency fund, but if you live in a higher-risk area, you might want to increase this amount to cover additional potential costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invest in preventative measures

Prevention is often cheaper than repair, and investing in security systems can reduce the risk of experiencing silent crimes and give you peace of mind.

While these systems require upfront investment, they can save you significant money in the long run by deterring potential offenders.

Alarm systems: An alarm system is a basic yet effective deterrent for burglars and vandals. Many modern systems are affordable and can be linked to your smartphone for monitoring.

An alarm system is a basic yet effective deterrent for burglars and vandals. Many modern systems are affordable and can be linked to your smartphone for monitoring. Security cameras: Installing visible security cameras can discourage would-be vandals or thieves. Even if a crime occurs, footage from the camera can assist in identifying the perpetrator and making insurance claims.

Installing visible security cameras can discourage would-be vandals or thieves. Even if a crime occurs, footage from the camera can assist in identifying the perpetrator and making insurance claims. Smart locks and lights: Smart locks and motion-sensor lights can increase your home’s security while also being energy efficient. Smart technology allows you to monitor and control access to your home remotely.

Smart locks and motion-sensor lights can increase your home’s security while also being energy efficient. Smart technology allows you to monitor and control access to your home remotely. Fencing and gates: Physical barriers, like fences and gates, can serve as both a deterrent and a way to limit access to your property.

Physical barriers, like fences and gates, can serve as both a deterrent and a way to limit access to your property. Community watch programmes: Participating in or starting a neighbourhood watch programme can enhance the safety of your area. While it doesn’t directly impact your budget, a strong community network can reduce crime and its associated costs.

Track and document incidents

If you live in an area with high levels of anti-social behaviour, it’s crucial to document every incident, no matter how small.

Keeping detailed records of these crimes will make it easier to file insurance claims and prove the frequency of issues should you need to negotiate with your insurer or seek legal action. Include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dates and times: Log every incident, even if it’s just suspicious activity or minor damage

Log every incident, even if it’s just suspicious activity or minor damage Photos and videos: Take pictures or videos of the damage or any evidence of a crime

Take pictures or videos of the damage or any evidence of a crime Police reports: Even if police don’t investigate, filing a report creates an official record

Evaluate your long-term options

If anti-social behaviour is particularly bad in your area and shows no signs of improvement, it may be worth considering a long-term solution. This could include:

Relocating: In some cases, the best financial decision may be to move to a safer area where property values are higher, and the risk of vandalism is lower

In some cases, the best financial decision may be to move to a safer area where property values are higher, and the risk of vandalism is lower Home improvements: Upgrading your home with security features or selling at the right time can be beneficial if property values are dropping due to increased crime

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'silent crimes’ are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories in this survey and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street.