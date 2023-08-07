An iconic multinational retailer opens massive new store in Northampton shopping centre

An iconic British multinational brand has opened its doors at a busy shopping centre in Northampton.

Ann Summers has this month (August) relocated to a massive unit in the Grosvenor Centre, next door to River Island.

The Ann Summers store in Abington Street has subsequently closed down, leaving another empty unit in the once-thriving high street.

An Ann Summers spokeswoman said: “The old store had become dated with old style kit and features, we wanted to benefit from relocating into the main shopping centre in Northampton.

"[The Grosvenor Centre] shop fit design is cleaner with illuminated signage and imagery through the sales floor to show brand personality and improved fitting room spec for customer experience.

“This is a relocation store so we’re happy to announce that all the same staff will be transferring over to the new store. We are very excited to be in this new and improved location in Grosvenor Shopping Centre.”

The Grosvenor Centre was bought by new owners, Evolve Estates, in January, with this Ann Summers deal being one of the first big moves of its tenure.

Phil Murphy, head of property and transactions of Evolve Estates, said: “We’re pleased to welcome our newest tenant to the centre. Ann Summers is a hugely recognisable national brand and we’re thrilled it has chosen to relocate here. It joins a wealth of high street names and local, independent stores in this thriving centre.”