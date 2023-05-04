News you can trust since 1931
All the Northampton restaurants, takeaways and shops with a two-star food hygiene rating

Inspectors told these establishments improvement is necessary

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 4th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:58 BST

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'two' rating during 2022 and 2023 and told they need to make improvements to hygiene standards.

Where possible, Chronicle & Echo has attempted to contact all establishments featured for comment before publication. Information correct as at May 4.

Inspectors say improvement is necessary at these businesses

1. Two-star hygiene rated restaurants, takeaways and shops in Northampton

Inspectors say improvement is necessary at these businesses Photo: Google

Last inspected on 1 August 2022

2. Ecton Tandoori in Earls Barton

Last inspected on 1 August 2022 Photo: Google

Last inspected on 14 November 2022

3. Baloo in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton

Last inspected on 14 November 2022 Photo: Google

Last inspected 23 November 2022

4. Barton Food And Wine in Earls Barton

Last inspected 23 November 2022 Photo: Google

