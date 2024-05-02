Aldi exploring options to build more stores in Northamptonshire on top of the 13 already operating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi has launched a new initiative to pinpoint prime locations for new store openings across Northamptonshire. The UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket said it recognises the invaluable input of its customers and is calling on the nation to help it identify where in Britain needs new Aldi stores most.

The areas which have the most suggestions will then be considered as part of Aldi’s commitment to build hundreds of new stores across Britain.

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and has seen its popularity soar as shoppers switch to the supermarket for its ‘lower prices and great quality’ amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Upper Mounts Aldi store is one of the newer ones in town, replacing the former iconic Northampton Chron building

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores – including around 13 in Northamptonshire - and is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing [email protected], clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.