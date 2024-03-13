Administrators of huge holiday park in Northampton fail to confirm when remaining 'homeless' residents can return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The administrators of a huge holiday park in Northampton have failed to confirm when all residents can finally return to the site.

Billing Aquadrome was hit by severe flooding in the New Year which saw thousands on site forced to flee their properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents had to leave the site on January 6 anyway until February 1 as required under the licensing agreement with the local authority to operate as a ‘holiday park’.

Billing Aquadrome

When residents were supposed to return in February, the site management team said they were still tackling issues caused by the floods, causing delays for many to return.

It is believed that the majority of residents have now returned to the site, but a small minority are still staying in alternative accommodation.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) says she has had complaints from these ‘homeless’ residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Davenport said: “It must be a very scary situation for them. These are peoples’ homes and they feel very scared for the future.

“I’m told that some residents have been selling their mobile homes back to the site due to all the issues there.

"Residents won’t even give their names because, they say, they’ve been warned not to make a fuss or they will have to leave the site.”

This newspaper went to administrators Grant Thorton LLP on March 6 asking when the remaining residents can return. No response has been received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This newspaper also asked Grant Thornton LLP why residents feel they cannot speak out due to fear of reprisals. No response has been received.

Councillor Davenport says she has been in touch with the leader of the council for the latest update.

She says she was told the remaining residents are expected to be allowed back on site by March 18. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the administrators.

Councillor Davenport said: "I’m told they are working on the electrics and the remaining ‘homeless’ residents can return around March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do hope everyone can work together so that those who do wish to stay in their mobile homes can do so, and they can feel secure in those homes in the future and flood attenuation will be looked in to.”

The leader of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Jonathan Nunn, recently called for the owners of the park, which there are currently challenges around, to implement stronger response plans, with “less reliance on the public purse”.

Mr Nunn said: “For the sake of those residents who continue to be affected by flooding at Billing, we cannot allow it to keep happening and there needs to be a sustainable, long-term solution to addressing these issues. We cannot stress how difficult and challenging that will be, given that this is part of the flood plain there to protect houses and businesses in the wider area.