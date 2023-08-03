'A sad day for the town' as Kettering nightspots announce permanent closure

The sudden closure of three Kettering nightspots has been branded as a ‘sad day for the town’.

The Loft nightclub, Abacus and Cheers Bar have all shut with immediate effect after a shock announcement on social media on Wednesday night (August 2).

Those who ran the popular Dalkeith Place venues thanked revellers for their support over the past 20 years.

The social media post said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce to you the permanent closure of The Loft nightclub, Abacus and Cheers Bar.

"We have tried our very best to continue trading during such trying times but unfortunately have made the decision to close our doors as of today.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers, event organisers, musicians, staff and DJs over the past 20 years – you have made some of the best events and memories for the people of Kettering and surrounding areas!”

The Loft once hosted grime star Stormzy at a sell-out gig in 2015, with Big Narstie and rapper J Hus also among the big names to have performed there.

It was due to host a dancehall vs afrobeats night on Friday and those with tickets to planned upcoming events have been told to contact promoters.

Those who have enjoyed nights out at the venues expressed their sadness on social media.

One said: "A very sad day for the town! Another one of my spiritual weekend homes gone.”

Another said: “That is sad news to hear, I know you guys put so much effort and money into an independent venue.”

A third said: “So sorry to hear this, absolutely heartbreaking.”

And another simply said: “RIP Kettering nightlife.”

Kettering’s town centre has previously been given top Purple Flag accreditation, which recognises a safe, thriving and vibrant evening economy.

But in recent years its nightlife has suffered a number of blows, including the closure of the Prince of Wales pub in Job’s Yard and Remi’s nightclub in Dalkeith Place.

Aqua nightclub in Gold Street was shut down in 2020 when it had its licence revoked after an investigation into a Covid breach found further issues.