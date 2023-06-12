24/7 casino opens at once popular shop in busy Northampton town centre street

A brand new 24/7 casino has opened in a busy Northampton town centre street – leaving one opposition councillor unhappy with the move.

The casino has opened this month (June) at the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store in Abington Street, which closed down during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals were approved by the Conservative-led West Northants Council (WNC) in February to allow the former shop to be converted into a casino.

Little Vegas has opened at the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store in Abington Street

A WNC spokesman said: "Overall, the proposed use would reinstate an active frontage on this part of Abington Street and bring a vacant unit back into use. The proposed adult gaming centre use will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, There will also be increased natural surveillance as a result."

The applicant, Chongie Entertainment Ltd, said the casino will “increase the vitality and viability” of the centre along with the creation of eight new jobs.

A Chongie Entertainment Ltd spokesman said: "Overall, the proposed use will make a positive contribution to the vibrancy of the centre. The application proposal is considered to be of benefit to Northampton town centre and the application site is entirely appropriate in respect to the proposed use and its location."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Labour councillor Danielle Stone (Castle ward) has slammed the casino as a ‘tax on the poor’.

She said: “We already have too many casinos, betting shops, pawn shops, loan sharks in the town all chasing the money of disadvantaged households. It's like a tax on the poor.

"We need retail that will draw people into the town, that will increase footfall, that will help stimulate the local economy.

"I wonder what the council is thinking of. We keep being promised that the town centre will be regenerated to be attractive to visitors and family friendly.

"Our town centre needs an uplift not a down turn."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chongie Entertainment Ltd, which is registered in the Bahamas but has its UK headquarters in London, said it takes it social responsibilities “very seriously”.

The spokesman said: "The company operates to the highest standards and is fully aware of its social responsibilities in respect to issues associated with gambling which it takes very seriously.”