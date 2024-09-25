Consultation launched on proposed new employment site near Rothwell

Harworth Group has announced plans for a new employment site near Rothwell. The proposals include up to 1.8 million sq. ft of industrial and logistics space set across up to eight units.

The plans will deliver a range of high-skilled employment opportunities, as well as a new roundabout and enhanced open green space.Prior to submitting a planning application to North Northamptonshire Council later this year, Harworth Group will be conducting a consultation with the local community. A website, www.harworth-rothwell.co.uk, has been launched to publicise the proposals and local residents are being encouraged to provide their feedback.A spokesperson for Harworth Group said “We are excited to announce our plans for a new employment site near Rothwell.“Despite being one of the highest growing areas in the UK in recent years in terms of housing delivery, North Northamptonshire has historically struggled to deliver higher value jobs. This scheme will help to meet that need and can be a landmark development for the area.“We are really keen to hear from the community to understand their thoughts on the plans and what their priorities are when it comes to delivering new jobs for the area”.Comments can be submitted by visiting www.harworth-rothwell.co.uk. Harworth Group will also be holding a pop-up event at Montsaye Community Sports Centre from 5pm – 8pm on 2 October for those who would like to learn more about the plans.