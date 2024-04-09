Construction leader finalist in prestigious industry awards
Parm Bhangal, who founded Bhangals Construction Consultants and sister firm My Build Estimate, has been named as a finalist in the Construction Leader of the Year category of the Construction News Awards 2024.
The highly coveted, prestigious awards showcase and celebrate the very best in the construction industry and recognise the people, pride and passion in the sector.
Parm is an outstanding and inspirational, self-made leader who takes pride in being able to help his fellow industry professionals.
He started his business from his childhood bedroom in 2010, aged 21. Now the business has more than 30 staff and has just moved into a new, purpose-built 7500 square foot, two-storey office space in Grange Park.
Parm willingly shares his knowledge to drive innovation and improvements in the construction industry through his coaching and mentoring and this year has a whole programme of free seminars planned in order to share his expertise.
He said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted in the Construction News Awards, which are very highly regarded in our sector and I am proud to be listed next to the other amazing finalists.
“I love what I do, and I continually strive to provide opportunities for my team and for my family and improve our industry, so to be recognised in this way means a lot to me.”
All the winners will be announced at the glittering Construction News Awards ceremony on Thursday 11 July at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London.