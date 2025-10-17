Construction has begun on 217 new homes at the end of a busy residential road in Northampton – residents say they remain worried about the impact on traffic.

Developer Tilia Homes has started work on the long-discussed site in Ransome Road, Far Cotton, after being granted permission by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in August 2024.

The brownfield land, once home to part of the Northampton to Peterborough railway line and a former landfill, has been earmarked for redevelopment for years.

The new estate, called Delapre Point, will include a mix of two to four-bedroom homes, along with 24 affordable apartments. Each property will have its own off-street parking, and a green open space will be created to the south of the site.

The brownfield land (pictured), once home to part of the Northampton to Peterborough railway line and a former landfill, has been earmarked for redevelopment for years. Credit: Arrun Day

Access to the estate will be from Ransome Road, which already struggles with heavy on-street parking and is home to an industrial area at the top of the lane.

Residents raised concerns during the planning process about the pressure extra cars could put on the narrow road and nearby junctions.

The developer revised plans to include an extra 32 visitor parking bays along Ransome Road and agreed to carry out a Traffic Regulation Order consultation to review parking restrictions in the area.

A spokesperson for Tilia Homes said: “Construction work has started this week (October 13) at our Ransome Road development. Activity on site is currently limited to initial ground preparation and demolition, with minimal construction traffic at this stage. Traffic management measures were fully reviewed and approved by the relevant authorities as part of the planning process.”

Construction work has started this week at the Ransome Road development.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said residents were still anxious about the disruption the works could cause.

She said: “The residents are still very concerned about all of the additional traffic generated by the construction and the eventual residents of the new builds because there is only one lane for the traffic due to parking on each side of Ransome Road.

“I do hope that the nearby residents are considered at all times when trying to get heavy plant machinery and large lorries to the site. The noise level and hours of working will need to be monitored. The parking in that area is horrendous at the best of times so construction staff will need to park on the construction site and not take up resident parking.”

Labour councillor Bob Purser (Labour, Abington and Phippsville) previously said: “I think this is a welcome proposal because it’s a site that needs developing, but I think it shows the difficulty that this committee is put in.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like. (Image: Tilia Homes)

“I see that we have to support this scheme because it’s bringing housing, but I have to say the local community gets a raw deal out of it."

Tilia Homes says the first completions at the Delapre Point development are expected in summer 2026.

A representative for Tilia Homes, Richard West, previously said: “Bringing forward this brownfield site has taken years and years of effort from Homes England, the council, and now the applicants Tilia Homes and the investment of millions of pounds including the remediation of the site.

“Without developing this site, sites like this will never meet the growing housing demand and needs for homes across Northampton. Overall, this scheme delivers everything needed to create a thriving development for local people.”