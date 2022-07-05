Completion date revealed for 350-home housing estate on edge of Northampton

A completion date has been revealed for a 350-home development on the edge of Northampton.

Construction work at Taylor Wimpey's ‘The Atrium’ housing estate in Overstone, just off the A43, started in April this year.

Once complete, there will be a total of 350 homes on site which will include 93 'affordable' properties, the company said.

The Atrium in Overstone is under construction

The site is set to be complete by 2025, according to the housing developer.

As well as homes, Taylor Wimpey said residents will benefit from a new primary school located at the development as well as children’s play areas, sports pitches, a local centre and “plenty of open space on their doorstep”.

A Taylor Wimpey spokeswoman said: "The Atrium at Overstone will offer a range of contemporary three, four and five-bedroom homes to suit both first-time buyers and growing families.

"Surrounded by green Northamptonshire countryside, Overstone is a picturesque village close to convenient amenities, as well as neighbouring areas such as Northampton which feature an abundance of bars, restaurants and shops.

"Spend your days enjoying the nearby parks and pubs or have a day out at Sywell Country Park exploring its trails and spotting butterflies. At The Atrium at Overstone, you will be able to embrace a truly balanced lifestyle."

Thousands of homes have been given the green light to be built in the Overstone area as part of a 'sustainable urban extension'.

As well as homes, a brand new Aldi supermarket has been built just off the A43 and plans have been submitted to build a shopping centre and petrol station nearby.