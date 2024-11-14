Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company has been shut down by the Government, after customers did not receive their ‘heavily discounted’ hospitality tickets to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Informa Expo Ltd claimed the packages for this year’s race at Silverstone had become available due to a cancellation and were advertised to prospective clients at a heavily discounted price.

According to the Government’s Insolvency Service, customers who paid for the tickets were unable to contact Informa Expo due to its phone and email contacts being taken down. The Insolvency Service launched an investigation into the company and identified losses to customers of approximately £230,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Informa Expo, which traded under the banner of Informa Hospitality Group, was shut down during a hearing at the High Court in Manchester on Wednesday (November 13).

A company claiming to sell hospitality tickets to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone has been shut down.

David Usher, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: “Informa Expo never had the rights to hospitality packages for this year’s British Grand Prix. This did not stop it, however, from scamming businesses out of significant sums of money.

“This is the third company claiming to sell hospitality packages for high-profile sporting events we have successfully applied to have wound-up in the last year.

“We will not tolerate companies acting in such an objectionable manner which is clearly not in the public interest and we will continue to take robust action if we uncover evidence of similar wrongdoing from other businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insolvency Service investigations and found no evidence of any legitimate trading by the company.

Investigators spoke to the sole hospitality provider for the British Grand Prix, which confirmed it had served a cease-and-desist letter on Informa Expo for its unauthorised advertising and sale of hospitality.

Investigators also visited Informa Expo’s alleged City Tower office address on New York Street in Manchester city centre. They were informed that Informa Expo had no presence or right to occupy that office address.

Attempts to contact current and previous directors of Informa Expo were unsuccessful and the company failed to provide its books and records to the Insolvency Service as it was required to do.

The Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator of the company.