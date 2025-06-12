‘Community hub’ family-run deli reflects on first 18 months in popular Northampton shopping centre

The co-owner of family-run deli, which prides itself on being a “community hub” in Northampton, has reflected on the business’ first 18 months in a popular shopping centre.

Olive and Baker, which was opened in September 2023 by mother and son duo Gurjeet and Charlie Sapal, hoped to become a premium grab and go for customers.

The pair offer meal solutions with options to visit at breakfast, lunch and dinner – as well as homemade bread, olives, pastries, pies, chilled sweet treats and essential items, including milk and eggs.

The deli is home to 10 metres of fridges containing food for all meals of the day. This spans across fresh bread and pastries in the morning and deep filled baguettes at lunchtime, to Indian, Italian, Thai and Chinese cuisine in the evenings.

The final addition is a small retail space, which houses Olive and Baker branded marmalades, chutneys, jams and sauces.

Reflecting on the past year-and-a-half since opening, Gurjeet told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been really good and there have been quite a lot of learning curves.

“We’ve been trying to work out our strengths and what our customers would like. We listen to them and everyday we’re trying to improve our offering. It’s an evolution. Times are changing and we hope to change with them.”

Customers have remained “really positive” about the varied and high quality offering at Olive and Baker – as the founders work hard to source the best products and offer them at value for money prices.

“Weston Favell Shopping Centre is an amazing place,” Gurjeet continued. “We have met so many people from different backgrounds and demographics – that is what makes it so great.

“We’re grateful for our position, with lots of people passing and seeing what we have. The shopping centre is a busy place all the time and it’s constantly improving with new additions.”

The team understands that times are tough and Gurjeet said: “We’re here so people can eat quality food. It’s not about how much money we can possibly make, it’s about how we can serve the community.

“Some people think that because we’re a small, independent and family-run business that it will cost more, but we offer good value for money.

“I’m born and bred in Northampton and have lived a very normal life. We know the sort of people we’re looking to target and look after, and that’s our ethos.”

Gurjeet and Charlie look forward to introducing a weekly pensioners morning in their seating area, to further their position as a community hub in the town.

As many people visit Weston Favell Shopping Centre to see and chat to others, Olive and Baker hope to play a part in connecting and bringing the community together.

For more information on Olive and Baker, visit the business’ website here.