Community commitment to the Cobblers

Community conscious vehicle leasing firm Silverstone Leasing has renewed its partnership with Northampton Town Football Club for the 2025/26 season ahead.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long-standing supporter of the Cobblers, Silverstone Leasing are back on board in more ways than one with a renewed commitment to giving back to fans and creating greater brand awareness across the fan base, by sponsoring a board in Sixfields Stadium.

In previous seasons, the Northampton-based firm - who run their own annual charity football tournament Silverstone Soccer - have sponsored the Northampton Town FC warm up t-shirts in a show of support to the team and to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic to welcome Silverstone Leasing back into the Cobblers family,” said James Corrigan, commercial director at Northampton Town Football Club. “Their return reflects the positive momentum we’re building and it’s always great to see previous partners come back stronger, ready to support the club and our supporters.”

Silverstone Leasing team leader Ryan Bishop and managing director Scott Norville with NTFC commercial director James Corrigan with their new board at the ground.

The renewed partnership will focus on engaging with fans through exclusive offers, matchday branding, and collaborative campaigns that bring value to the local community.

Scott Norville, managing director of Silverstone Leasing, said:"We’re proud to be back partnering with Northampton Town Football Club and supporting the Cobblers both on and off the pitch. As a family-run business with deep roots in Northamptonshire, this partnership is about more than brand awareness, it’s about connecting with our community, giving something back, and sharing in the excitement of the season ahead. We can’t wait to see what we can achieve together."

Silverstone Leasing’s return signals a shared ambition for continued growth, community engagement, and mutual success, both on and off the pitch. To find out more about Silverstone Leasing, visit their website at https://www.silverstoneleasing.com/