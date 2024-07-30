Community boxing charity receives knockout donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Frank Bruno Foundation has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes to assist its vital work supporting social inclusion and promoting physical and emotional strengths and achievements.

Created in 2017, the charity was the result of former WBC heavyweight champion Frank Bruno MBE wanting to give something back to his community. Based at The Round by Round Centre in Northampton, The Frank Bruno Foundation provide structured non-contact boxing sessions and wellbeing programmes for anyone over the age of 10 experiencing problems with early stage mental ill health.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Lisa Calvert, Business Manager at The Frank Bruno Foundation, said: “We were thrilled to receive the call from Barratt Homes telling us we had been chosen to receive this donation.

“The Frank Bruno Foundation team are driven to ensure that our programmes are available to all, so to have supporters who share their values with us and help us to achieve our goals means the world to us.

“This funding will go towards the running of our Round by Round programme, offering mental health and wellbeing support to those who need it.

“The Frank Bruno Foundation team would like to thank Barratt Homes for its generous donation which has allowed us to continue helping so many people within the community.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer The Frank Bruno Foundation a donation to support the fantastic and important work it does.

“The charity’s commitment to give back to the local community perfectly mirrors our beliefs and values, and we wish the whole team the very best for the future.”

To find out more about the charity, visit the website at The Frank Bruno Foundation.