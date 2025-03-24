Commsave Credit Union unveils Baby Basics as its Charity of the Year for 2025

Commsave Credit Union has announced Baby Basics Northampton as its Charity of the Year for 2025, pledging support to the volunteer-led organisation that provides essential resources to families in need.

Baby Basics Northampton, which supports new mothers and families who are struggling to meet the financial and practical challenges of looking after a new baby, has to date provided over 2,900 families with vital items, including moses basket starter packs filled with essentials for a baby’s first three months. These packs not only ensure a safe place for newborns to sleep but are also designed to promote bonding, reduce stress, and help tackle hygiene poverty.

Sabrina Oakey, Co-Founder and Head of Operations and Development at Baby Basics Northampton, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Commsave as their charity of the year. Support like this is truly transformative for a small local charity like ours, allowing us to expand our reach and provide essential resources to more families in need.

“Each year, our referral numbers continue to grow, reflecting the increasing need in our community. With the devastating reality that even one night without a safe place to sleep can be fatal for a newborn, our mission has never been more urgent. We are incredibly proud to partner with such a compassionate organisation and look forward to making an even greater impact together in 2025.”

Baby Basics support families

Working alongside the NHS and other local organisations, Baby Basics Northampton now supports one in 18 babies born in the county.

Richard Munro, Interim CEO of Commsave Credit Union, said: "At Commsave, we are committed to supporting causes that make a real difference in our communities. Baby Basics Northampton plays a crucial role in ensuring vulnerable families receive the support they need during one of the most important times in their lives. We are proud to stand alongside them in 2025 and look forward to working together to help more families across Northamptonshire.”

Commsave, which provides safe savings, affordable credit and access to financial education, supported Cynthia Spencer Hospice as their charity of choice in 2024, raising more than £2,100 for the Northampton based hospice.

In addition to selecting a Charity of the Year, Commsave Credit Union runs a Community Fund, which has donated over £100,000 to charities and causes since its launch in August 2022. Funded through a monthly lottery, the initiative has supported food banks, disability charities, school libraries, and children’s organisations.

To find out more about Commsave’s Community Fund and how to apply for support visit: www.commsave.co.uk/support/community-fund