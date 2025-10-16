Commsave Credit Union hits 40,000 members as movement toward ethical banking accelerates

A Northamptonshire-based credit union has reached 40,000 members for the first time in its history, marking an extraordinary year of growth for Commsave Credit Union.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The record growth follows a transformative period for the Northamptonshire-based credit union, which recently appointed Matt Goulding as its new CEO.

CEO Matt said: "Reaching 40,000 members is an incredible achievement that reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This represents more than just numbers – it reflects growing interest in financial services that are transparent, ethical and community-focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a not-for-profit co-operative, every penny Commsave makes is reinvested in better services for members or returned as dividends. What we're seeing is a growing movement of people choosing ethical, member-focused financial services that put people before profit. We're celebrating thousands of individuals and families who can now build stronger, more secure financial futures."

Commsave Credit Union team

The journey to 40,000 members has been driven by sustained membership growth and significant investment in products and services. Commsave has made joining easier than ever, investing in a new website 18 months ago and introducing direct debit facilities to help members save effortlessly from their salaries.

Earlier this year, the credit union’s successful 321 Prize Draw campaign welcomed over 1,500 new members between January and April alone, with winners taking home prizes of £3,000, £2,000 and £1,000. The credit union has also expanded its partnership network, with organisations including Transpennine Route Upgrade and Travis Perkins recognising the value of offering ethical financial services through payroll savings schemes as part of their employee benefits packages.

Every Commsave member has access to safe savings with competitive annual dividends that consistently exceed high street bank rates of return, affordable and responsible loans based on individual circumstances rather than credit scores alone, and a package of financial education support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members also benefit from a free Bereavement Fund that offers crucial support to families when they need it most, and there is a monthly Friends of Commsave Credit Union Lottery with a top prize of £750.

Matthew Goulding, Commsave Chief Executive

Employers are increasingly recognising that financial confidence drives workplace wellbeing. Transpennine Route Upgrade recently partnered with Commsave to support their workforce behind one of the North's biggest railway projects. Meanwhile, Travis Perkins – a fellow Northamptonshire based company - celebrated over 1,000 colleagues joining Commsave in just over a year since their partnership launched in 2024.

Commsave's growth mirrors a broader trend across the credit union sector. Recent Bank of England figures reveal that credit union membership across England, Scotland and Wales has reached a record high of more than 1.5 million, reflecting increasing demand for ethical, community-focused financial services.

As a member-owned co-operative, Commsave reinvests its profits back into member services and community support. Since its launch in 2021, Commsave’s Community Fund has distributed over £120,000 to UK charities and grassroots organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt added: "This milestone belongs not just to our team, but to every one of our 40,000 members who have chosen to be part of a financial community that does things differently. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on purposeful growth – reaching more people, broadening our impact, and ensuring we continue to deliver excellent service to every member."

For more information about Commsave Credit Union, visit www.commsave.co.uk or call 0303 0402 660.